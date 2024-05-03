Chargers News: Pundits Don't Think Much of LA in First Power Rankings Post-Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the more interesting teams across the NFL, especially post-NFL draft. Los Angeles loaded on with talent in the draft and now they have addressed some of their biggest needs.
However, those around the league still don't see the Bolts are a true contender heading into the new year. In the first post NFL draft power rankings, the Bolts may be a little low in comparison to where they truly are.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report has them ranked at No. 21 in the rankings.
"If there was any question how new head coach Jim Harbaugh planned to craft the Los Angeles Chargers, it was answered with the fifth pick in the 2024 draft. Beginning with Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, Harbaugh drafted both help in the trenches and two players from the University of Michigan."
NFL.com's Eric Edholm listed them at No. 15.
"I'll probably bump the Chargers up two or three spots between now and training camp, hoping many won't notice … I still lump them in with some of the biggest offseason winners for landing Jim Harbaugh and all the players he's brought in since, and I will continue to do so."
Dave Helman of FOX Sports put them down at No. 26 but said that they likely won't be that low for too long.
"Justin Herbert with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt protecting him is a solid place to start, and I trust Jim Harbaugh to get this moving in the right direction."
While power rankings mean nothing in terms of play on the field, the Bolts are seen as an average team. They will get a chance to prove everyone wrong and are looking forward to the challenge this season.
