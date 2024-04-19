Chargers News: LA Takes Meeting With Free Agent Pro Bowl Receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers have a real need in their wide receiver room after trading away Keenan Allen and releasing Mike Williams. The team plans to use the upcoming NFL Draft to address some of their needs but would also like to bring in some more veteran experience to the mix as well.
The Bolts have been looking around the league for some veteran help, trying to bring in the right pieces. They recently met with free agent wide receiver DJ Chark, who could give them a solid option around their young pass-catchers.
Chark spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, posting 35 catches for 524 yards and five touchdowns. He could be a very good option for the Chargers to use this coming season, giving both sides a mutually beneficial agreement.
Los Angeles may take a wide receiver early on in the draft with their 5th overall pick but adding Chark to the mix can't hurt. He is a former Pro Bowl wide-out, who could show the younger players the way to make it in the league.
Quarterback Justin Herbert would benefit from having someone like Chark on the roster, potentially becoming a security blanket for the signal-caller. It remains to be seen if the two sides will come to an agreement on a deal but having spent time together, it seems that there may be mutual interest.
