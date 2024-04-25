Chargers News: LA Trades Down, Selects Top Lineman In Pre-Draft Mock
The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to select either an offensive lineman or wide receiver if they hold onto their No. 5 pick. Given the many needs of the team, the Bolts have multiple routes that they can go in this draft.
However, there has also been the thought about them trading down to land extra draft picks in a loaded draft class.
In a new mock draft by Daniel Popper of The Athletic, he has the Bolts trading down with the New York Jets to land pick No. 10. In this scenario, they would still grab one of the better offensive linemen in the entire draft class Troy Fautanu out of the University of Washington.
"The Chargers move back and take an offensive lineman, which I believe is their ideal scenario. Harbaugh got a close look at Fautanu in the national championship game in January. Fautanu has the potential to play all five positions on the offensive line. Size, length, strength, athleticism. He would compete right away for a starting spot at right guard or right tackle."
Assuming that Los Angeles does trade back, this would be a steal of a move for the Bolts. They desperately need help along their offensive line and Fautanu has the ability to play every position.
Being at pick No. 5 gives the Chargers many avenues to go down and trading back to net more draft capital is certainly one of the better ones. Keeping quarterback Justin Herbert upright is the key for this team so the pick of Fautanu helps that.
New head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to build out the trenches and Fautanu would be a great start to his plan. Los Angeles holds the keys to opening doors all over the draft and Thursday night should be wildly entertaining.
