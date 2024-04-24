Chargers Potential Draft Target Listed as Underrated Sleeper in Draft Class
As the Los Angeles Chargers prepare for the NFL Draft tomorrow, they will be looking to bolster their depth across the board. The Bolts have plenty of needs all over the roster, giving them plenty of chances to bring in more talent.
One player who has been linked with the team is running back Blake Corum out of the University of Michigan. Corum played under Bolts head coach Jim Harbaugh over the last few seasons, giving thought to the team drafting him.
He was one of the better running backs in the country but has since fallen from grace. However, Pro Football Focus listed him as one of the most underrated prospects heading into the NFL Draft.
"If the last tape we had on Blake Corum was his 2022 season, he would be viewed very differently. That season, Corum earned a 96.2 PFF grade, marginally out grading Bijan Robinson, who was one of the best running prospects to come along in years.Each player scored 18 touchdowns, with Robinson averaging 6.1 yards per attempt and 4.17 after contact while Corum averaged 5.9 overall and 3.35 after contact."
To be fair, Corum was coming off a bad knee injury, leading to some of his lesser production. But the running back still produced heavily and was a workhorse for the Wolverines.
"Corum had 22 breakaway runs of 15 or more yards while Robinson had 21. It was one of the best single seasons from a running back PFF has graded, but a knee injury diminished that player in 2023. Last year’s version of Corum averaged a full yard per carry less and broke fewer than half the tackles from the season before. He scored more touchdowns, but that was more a product of situation and opportunity on the national champion Wolverines than anything."
If the Bolts do decide to draft Corum at some point, it would be a potential steal. Having played under Harbaugh, Corum knows the offensive system and could thrive in the NFL
