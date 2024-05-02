Chargers News: Later-Round Selection Considered Possible "Steal" of Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2024 NFL Draft ready to bring in some real talent to the table. Many people have speculated that they put together one of the better drafts around the league and addressed multiple holes around the roster.
One of the more underrated selections from the Bolts was their pick of linebacker Junior Colson in the third round. Colson played under head coach Jim Harbaugh while with the University of Michigan, making this a reunion for the two men.
Colson was everything that the Wolverines asked and more, helping them win a championship last season. He posted 95 total tackles last season and flew around the field for the title-winning defense.
Dan Wolkenstein of the Chargers Unleashed podcast believes that Colson could end up being a true steal for the Bolts.
“He’s gonna be comfortable from the get go, which is huge for a rookie, said Wolkenstein, He doesn’t have to learn the defense. You can hit the ground running. How crazy is that? I can’t think of a scenario where somebody can quarterback the defense, from a player perspective, who is connected that intimately with the head coach.”
His familiarity with the system in place should bode well for him during his rookie season. He was the anchor for the Wolverines last year and should get some playing time if he can perform well in training camp and preseason.
The Bolts have a potential star in the making here at a position that they desperately need help with. If Colson can show he is an impactful player, he could end up becoming a starter quickly down the line.
