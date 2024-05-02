Chargers News: LA Called Out For This Deep Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Chargers put together an impressive group of draft picks this year, headlined by their new offensive lineman Joe Alt. Los Angeles may have found some steals across their draft class but one in particular has them being called out.
Charles McDonald of CBS put together draft grades for the Bolts but listed one player as someone he wasn't a fan of. McDonald mentioned defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe out of Alabama as the worst pick of the Chargers.
"A rotational defensive lineman in the fourth round is fine, but L.A.'s first three picks were too good to place here. Sorry, Justin. If there was an area to be concerned, he’s not the best athlete despite being under 300 pounds and he’s not projected to be a pass rusher. This is nitpicking."
Eboigbe did well in college this past season, posting 64 total tackles with 11.5 of them coming for loss. He also put up seven sacks across the 14 games that he played in.
He should be a solid defender in the NFL, if anything due to being coached by former head coach Nick Saban. Eboigbe has the skills needed to become an impactful piece of this Chargers defensive rotation but he will need to show more.
Players in the NFL can't get away with being a one-trick pony so he will need to show he can do more. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will work with him on his game, potentially helping him to unlock something that maybe he didn't even know he had.
