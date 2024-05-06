Chargers News: Predicting Ideal 2024 Mock Schedule For Bolts
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering into their first season with new head coach Jim Harbaugh and the buzz has been electric around the organization. Despite moving on from some key veterans this offseason the Bolts should be one of the more entertaining teams across the NFL.
They do have a semi-tough schedule and will need to prove themselves early on. But what does an ideal 2024 schedule look like for this team? We know the opponents they will face but now the weekly matchups.
Week 1: @ Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)
Who better than the Chargers to open up against the two-time defending champions? Putting Harbaugh in the season opener makes for incredible storylines so the NFL will probably take advantage of that.
Week 2: @ Carolina Panthers
The Bolts stay on the road for a second straight game to open the season but this bodes well for them at the end of the year. Getting to play a young Carolina team early makes for a great opportunity to get a win.
Week 3: vs Tennessee Titans
The home opener for the Bolts is a fun matchup between two new head coaches. Harbaugh takes on new Titans coach Brian Callahan in what should be a good game. Tennessee beat the Chargers a year ago so maybe this is sort of a revenge game.
Week 4: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)
Sunday Night Football on the road against the Steelers makes for great TV and the Chargers would be an ideal opponent. The NFL will likely try to market Harbaugh as much as they can this season.
Week 5: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getting to play the Buccaneers early on in the season could be beneficial for the Chargers, especially if Tampa Bay starts off slow again. This is great timing to face off against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs.
Week 6: vs Denver Broncos
The first matchup of the season against Denver has the Broncos coming to Los Angeles. Nobody knows who will be under center for Denver in this game, making this a potential steal for the Bolts.
Week 7: @ Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles heads to Ohio for a matchup against the Browns after a tough game against Denver. Playing the Browns this early in the year may be a good thing for this team before Cleveland finds any rhythm.
Week 8: vs Cincinnati Bengals (TNF)
The Bolts get another primetime game but this time it's at home against the Bengals and Joe Burrow. Los Angeles will have to be ready in this one, otherwise, Burrow will carve up the defense. The Chargers would love to get a win heading into their bye week.
Week 9: Bye Week
Week 10: vs Las Vegas Raiders
Coming off the bye, the Bolts get the division rivals at home. Las Vegas may have some questions at the quarterback position but their offense has some scary weapons so the Bolts' defense will be tested here.
Week 11: @ Arizona Cardinals
The Bolts get their extra game this season against the Cardinals in what should be a potentially high-scoring affair. Both offenses should be explosive, making this a highly entertaining game.
Week 12: @ New England Patriots
The second straight "gift" game for the Bolts takes them to New England again. Los Angeles won a close game last year and will likely have a closer-than-expected game this year too since playing in Foxbough can be tough.
Week 13: vs Baltimore Ravens (MNF)
Playing the Ravens at home again gives the Bolts a chance for some revenge after a tough primetime loss last season. Baltimore will be better this year so the Chargers will have to come in with the mindset of playing all 60-minutes in this one.
Week 14: @ Atlanta Falcons
Traveling to Atlanta after playing a tough game against Baltimore seems like a gift to the Bolts. While the Falcons may be better this year, they are still susceptible to defensive issues.
Week 15: @ Denver Broncos
By this point in the season, rookie Bo Nix may be starting for the Broncos so the Chargers could get their first look at their new division rival. Both these teams play each other well, making this an exciting matchup.
Week 16: vs Kansas City Chiefs
The Bolts close the year against the Chiefs here, which is normally a close game no matter where the teams are in the standings. They would love to spoil the Chiefs' playoff seeding, especially if they aren't in the hunt themselves.
Week 17: vs New Orleans Saints
If the Chargers are in the playoff hunt, a game against the Saints would be huge in this spot. New Orleans likely isn't going to be a major factor in the playoff equation, giving Los Angeles a potential "easy" game toward the end of the season.
Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders
A few years back we had one of the better games in recent memory between these two teams in the final game of the season and the NFL gifts this matchup again. While both teams may not be fighting for a playoff spot, it should still be a fun matchup to close out the year.
