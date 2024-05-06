Chargers News: Rookie LA RB Could Make Impact Elsewhere on the Field
The Los Angeles Chargers sixth-round selection of running back Kimani Vidal out of Troy was a rather peculiar one. The team already had a few running backs on the roster so the guess would be that they saw him as more of a depth piece.
However, Vidal does bring some value to this team even if he may be buried on the depth chart. He was great in the passing game as a blocker, something that new head coach Jim Harbaugh puts a massive emphasis on with his backs.
Alex Insdorf of Chargers Wire graded every pick by the Bolts from this draft and gave the pick of Vidal a letter grade of A. Simply, Vidal was a good selection by the Bolts in the spot that they grabbed him.
"Vidal probably won’t have much volume in year one as a runner behind Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins. But that’s where his ability to do the dirty work comes in. He’s a ferocious blocker despite his size as Hortiz mentioned in his press conference. While he didn’t play special teams at Troy, he has the profile of someone who could instantly have a role in Ryan Ficken’s unit."
Last season with Troy, he posted 1,661 yards and 14 touchdowns. His explosiveness on the field made him a solid choice here and gives the Chargers more potential offensive weapons to work with. He reminded Insdorf of a familiar player to Harbaugh.
"More absolutely bananas Vidal numbers: he has forced 141 missed tackles in the last two seasons, 81 of which came in 2023. While he doesn’t have bonkers athleticism in terms of in-game speed, he makes up for it by being arguably the most elusive back in the class. He’s almost a more athletically juiced-up Blake Corum, as demonstrated in his RAS testing at the combine."
If Vidal can put together a strong showing in training camp, he may be able to earn some snaps on the field. Los Angeles will play whoever performs the best, even if it means putting a rookie over a veteran in certain situations.
More Chargers: Chargers News: Versatile Defender Could Help Los Angeles All Over Front Line