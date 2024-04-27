Chargers News: Bolts Draft All-SEC Defensive Tackle In Fourth Round
Following an absolutely miserable season on both sides of the field in 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers have exhibited major needs pretty much everywhere this offseason.
The Bolts opted to use the first pick on Day 3 of the ongoing 2024 NFL draft to bolster their defense.
LA has employed the No. 105 pick in the fourth round to select Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe:
The 6'5", 292-pound defensive tackle was a First-Team All-SEC honoree during Nick Saban's final season pre-retirement.
Last fall, the team went 12-2 and fell to the Michigan Wolverines, then led by Eboigbe's new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, in the Rose Bowl game, 27-20.
A neck injury limited Eboigbe to a scant four contests during the 2022 season, but he seemed to suffer no ill effects during in 2023. During that final season with the Crimson Tide, Eboigbe recorded 63 total tackles (29 solo, 34 assisted), seven sacks and one pass deflection. Now, he'll help fortify Jim Harbaugh's new-look approach to the game, with an emphasis on toughness over flash.
Thus far, prior to Eboigbe, Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz have added an offensive tackle (Notre Dame's Joe Alt), a linebacker (Michigan's Junior Colson), and one seemingly perfunctory wide receiver (Georgia's Ladd McConkey). LA has two picks in Round 5, Nos. 137 and 140.
