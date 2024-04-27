Chargers News: Football World Weighs In On LA's Second Round Pick Ladd McConkey
The Los Angeles Chargers did eventually get around to finding an intriguing wide receiver prospect for Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, after all. It just took the Bolts until the second round to make a move.
LA traded up to secure the services of Georgia Bulldogs wideout Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 pick. While talented and speedy, McConkey is also a slightly small prospect with some injury concerns.
We at Charger Report decided to take to Twitter, a.k.a. X, to see how the experts were feeling about the Bolts' newest wide receiver.
The podcast Guilty As Charged was apparently all-in:
Former Pro Bowl quarterback and No. 2 overall draft pick Robert Griffin III, now a free agent and podcaster, is likewise a huge McConkey enthusiast:
Locked On Chargers host Daniel Wade likewise dug the move.
The real question, of course, is why the Chargers didn't opt to draft either Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, given that the team ditched its two best wide receivers earlier in the offseason. The chatter is that new head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to prioritize his run game, despite Herbert being an exquisite passer. Given the general lack of experienced depth at the position currently rostered, McConkey could earn big minutes right away alongside veteran Joshua Palmer.
