Chargers Miss Out on Signing High Rated Wide Receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers just lost out on free agent veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Boyd has signed a deal with the Tennesse Titans.
Fowler shared the news via Twitter.
Boyd's move to the Titans comes with a one-year deal that could potentially earn him up to $4.5 million.
The 29-year-old was a former second-round draft pick in 2016 and has spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bolts met with the former free-agent wide receiver last week. For one reason or another, the Chargers failed to close the deal on the pass catcher.
Boyd is coming off a mediocre season with the Bengals, where he appeared in all 17 games with 13 starts and hauled in 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns. His best two seasons as a pro came in 2018-19, where he collected back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and tailed 166 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
Boyd will reunite with his former offensive coordinator, now Titans head coach Brian Callahan. He will also join Calvin Ridley, Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, and Treylon Burks in the wide receiver room.
The former Pitt Panther is a reliable slot receiver, a steady presence in the locker room, and a guy who helped develop guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
