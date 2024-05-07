Chargers News: Hayden Hurst Breaks Down Decision to Join LA
Two days after the Carolina Panthers released tight end Hayden Hurst in March, he found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers. It appears that Hurst didn't just find his next team, but a team that was the right fit.
In the new-look Chargers, Hurst joins a team under a regime led by general manager Joe Hortiz, head coach Jim Harbaugh, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, all in their first seasons with the organization in these roles. With Roman and Harbaugh, the Chargers will be expected to run a physical, balanced offense that prioritizes the run game to complement the pass attack. Roman's offense is also well-equipped at using tight ends and multiple tight ends, which will bode well for the Chargers after also signing Will Dissly.
When asked about joining Los Angeles, Hurst confirmed that there was no better fit for him in free agency than the Chargers.
"No. Not for me, not my makeup," Hurst said on KCAL News, via Chris Hayre. "I went to South Carolina, I played for Will Muschamp (former South Carolina head coach), he has the Saban blueprint from the Bill Belichick tree so it's hardcore, it's smash-mouth football, it's right at you. That's how I'm wired, it's perfect for me."
Along with Hurst being a scheme fit for the Bolts' new game-plan and offensive identity, he is also well connected to this new regime. Hurst was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens when Hortiz was the Director of College Scouting for the organization. He also played under the Roman offense when Roman was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach, and then the team's OC. With this familiarity, Hurst should be able to more naturally transition into the team's approach than on other offenses.
