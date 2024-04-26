Chargers Officially Select Notre Dame Tackle Joe Alt No. 5 Overall in 2024 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are banking on protecting quarterback Justin Herbert in 2024, as they have officially selected Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt from Notre Dame. Alt was widely considered the best offensive lineman in the draft, and the Chargers made a great decision with this pick.
The Chargers already have Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins III, but the rest of the line needed an upgrade. Center Corey Linsley is more than likely going to medically retire, so an upgrade at the offensive line position was needed.
Many mock drafts had the Chargers trading back with the Vikings to secure two first-round picks, but the new general manager Joe Hortiz opted to select the best player avaiable.
Alt is a 6'8" 315 lbs and can move defenders with ease. The Chargers are wanting to protect Herbert from further damage, along with establishing a new running game.
Alt can push defenders away and set up the running lanes for new running backs like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. The Chargers could have gone many ways with this pick, but they chose to be smart and take the next best available.