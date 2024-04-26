Chargers Trade Up, Select Wide Receiver in 2nd Round of 2024 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have acquired the No. 34 pick from the New England Patriots, in exchange for the Nos. 37 and 110 picks in this year's draft, per Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The Chargers also will be adding New England's fifth round pick for this year, which they can use tomorrow.
LA opted to use the pick on Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round of this year's draft. Finally, new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz have helped shore up their wideout depth around Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.
The two-time national champ has had some injury issues and is a bit undersized at 6'0" and 186 pounds, which is most likely why he was still available at the top of the second round.
The Bolts offloaded their top two wide receivers from 2023 this offseason. Six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen is looking to catch passes from Caleb Williams on the Chicago Bears, while while zero-time Pro Bowler Mike Williams has linked up with aging kook Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets.
