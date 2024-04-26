How To Watch The Jim Harbaugh Chargers Add Rookies In Rounds 2 And 3 Of NFL Draft
Today in Detroit, the 2024 NFL draft continues apace! The second and third rounds of this year's selection of the top collegiate prospect will resume on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network starting at 4 p.m. PT this afternoon. A Spanish-language broadcast will be showcased on ESPN Deportes.
Last night, Los Angeles used its lone first round selection, the No. 5 pick, on 6'9" Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt, as new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz look to shore up their offensive line while protecting quarterback Justin Herbert, who missed the final four contests of the 2023 season due a finger injury.
Tonight, the Chargers possess the No. 37 pick in the second round and the No. 69 pick in the third, as of this writing. How will Harbaugh, Hortiz and co. choose to proceed? Will they hold onto both picks? Is there a chance they trade that relatively high No. 37 back for even more young assets on controllable contracts? Time will tell.
LA needs help pretty everywhere but at the quarterback position. One wonders if the team will look to add more offensive weapons around Herbert, particularly at wide receiver and running back, given that the Chargers ditched Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler this offseason.
