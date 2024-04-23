Chargers News: Ex-Michigan Team Captain Hoping To Rejoin Jim Harbaugh In NFL
Second-team All-American University of Michigan Wolverines star Kris Jenkins, anticipated as a Day 2 pick in this week's impending NFL draft, certainly seems to have enjoyed his collegiate experience under now-Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The 6'3", 299-pound defensive lineman spoke with John Talty of 247Sports about potentially rejoining his old college coach at the next level, among a variety of other intriguing topics.
"That'd be sick," Jenkins said. "Whatever happens, happens. I'll be blessed and excited wherever I go, wherever I have an opportunity. But if we ran it back, oh yeah."
When asked about he felt that, hot off their run to capturing the national championship in the College Football Playoffs, he felt about Harbaugh returning to the NFL following his nine-year stint at Michigan, Jenner was effusive in his praise.
"It was really exciting because absolutely Coach Harbaugh deserved it," Jenkins said. "He just got off a magical season and so you (could) absolutely see him ready to take that next step after doing this job and giving back so much to Ann Arbor."
Elsewhere in their chat, Jenner expounded on why the team was able to enjoy its charmed 15-0 run in 2023 (Harbaugh NCAA suspensions aside).
"Really just the buy-in and the unselfishness on all ends because we had so many amazingly talented guys on both sides of the ball," Jenkins suggested. "We had that type of depth. And it was really everybody being willing to work with the scheme and work as a unit. Not everybody was trying to go out of their way to make plays, we knew we had an identity, we had a scheme and we made sure we did our jobs and did them really well. You had guys doing the gritty work on the team, they might not have gotten the most plays, might not have gotten the most shine, but at the end of the day when you look at our scheme, they helped set it up to make it happen. That's why we were so magical."
