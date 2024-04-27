Chargers News: Junior Colson Over The Moon About Reunion With Michigan Coaches
During an active Day 2 run in the 2024 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers made two picks, in the second and third round, that should help it grow on both sides of the field.
Two of its three picks in the draft's first two days comprise players who will help shore up the club's offensive and defensive lines, as new head coach Jim Harbaugh looks to toughen up a club that finished 5-12 last season.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt was taken with the fifth pick, while former Harbaugh charge Junior Colson, a University of Michigan Wolverines linebacker, was selected at No. 69.
Colson offered up a rave review for two of his former Michigan coaches, and sounded over the moon to be under their tutelage again as a pro.
"He picked me again," Colson noted of Harbaugh, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. "He's the best coach to play for," Colson continued, adding, "He's a winner."
"He's one of the smartest guys I know — if not the smartest guy," Colson said of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Popper adds.
More Chargers: Jim Harbaugh Drafts Michigan Comrade With No. 69 Pick In Third Round