Chargers News: Joe Hortiz Looking to Bolster Team's Depth Through NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering the upcoming NFL Draft in search of adding more talent to a roster that desperately needs it. While the Bolts have addressed some needs through free agency, the team still has areas that could be improved before the start of the new season.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix and new general manager Joe Hortiz running the show, the Bolts have a new sense of optimism around them. They are looking to turn this team into a sustainable winner but it all starts with how they hit on draft picks.
Hortiz broke down some of his plans for the upcoming NFL Draft, saying that he hopes to bolster the overall depth of the team coming up.
“When you look at what the goal is, it’s to add depth and add great players at every position,” he said. “But you don’t want to turn away from a good player because you signed someone else. … If you get a chance to get great players, you take them. All you do is create great depth.
One thing that the Chargers lacked last season was strong depth. While nobody is hoping for injuries, they do happen and it's important to be prepared for when they do.
The best teams find a way to maneuver through different injuries and the Bolts want to become a team that can do that. Using the draft is a great resource to give teams young, cheap players who can fill the void around the roster. While the picks don't always pan out, learning how to draft is just as important as the play on the field.
The Chargers hold nine picks entering into the draft next week, giving them multiple chances to add some real game-changers to the roster.
