Chargers News: 4-Time Pro Bowler Chastised for 'Underwhelming' Recent Play
Veteran Los Angeles Chargers edge Joey Bosa, four-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Rookie of the Year, has regressed across the past two seasons.
Per Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, the pricey 6-foot-5, 280-pound Ohio State product's decline, in combination with the similarly underwhelming impact of fellow star veteran linebacker Khalil Mack, has gravely impacted the club's pass-rushing acumen.
"Bosa's play is particularly concerning given his blockbuster contract and pedigree," Kay writes. "He opened his career with 23 sacks in his first two seasons, earning both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back years right out of the gate. He even shook off an injury-plagued 2018 campaign to make three consecutive Pro Bowls between 2019 and 2021, but his play has fallen off considerably in the years since."
"While injuries aren't helping matters—Bosa has suited up for only 14 total games in the last two seasons—he hasn't been performing at a high level when healthy," Kay continues. "Last year, Bosa did notch 6.5 sacks in the nine contests he suited up for, but most of them came against subpar opponents. He secured 2.5 sacks against a hapless Zach Wilson, two against a washed-up Ryan Tannehill and one against Chicago Bears backup Tyson Bagent. His Week 3 takedown of Kirk Cousins was the only sack he notched on a quality quarterback all year."
Bosa's decidedly unclutch performance during L.A.'s most lone playoff-bound season with Justin Herbert has also tanked his stock at his position, Kay opines.
"Bosa hasn't played up to snuff when the games matter most, either. In his last playoff appearance, the edge-rusher failed to generate even a single pressure," Kay states. "Despite playing only 38 defensive snaps, he also managed to draw two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that played a big role in his team squandering a 27-point lead."
"While Bosa isn't earning the record-setting money that his brother Nick is with the San Francisco 49ers, he has a $26.1 million cap hit in 2024. Next year, he's on the books for an enormous $36.5 million cap hit," Kay notes. That's a monumental sum. "Considering how he's fared since he last made a Pro Bowl, Bosa has quickly gone from one of the league's best edge-rushers to the most overrated."
