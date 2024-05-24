3 Bold Predictions For Chargers in First Year Under Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering the new 2024 season ready to prove many people wrong. Following a terrible 5-12 season last year, the Bolts brought in a new regime to run things.
Jim Harbaugh takes over as the head coach and the organization is excited about what he will bring to them. They still have Justin Herbert on the roster, giving them a true star to work out.
.Los Angeles should be better next season but how good can they be? Here are three bold predictions for the Bolts in 2024.
1. Harbaugh wins COTY award
With Harbaugh back in the mix, the NFL is thankful. He is a larger-than-life personality that can help continue to grow that game and doing so in Los Angeles makes for great content at all times. His teams always are ready to go, even if they aren't on the same level as their opponents talent-wise.
With the Chargers trending in the right way, Harbaugh takes home the crown of Coach of the Year this season. The Bolts do better than many expect this season, helping his cause.
2. J.K. Dobbins posts a 1,000-yard season, re-signs with the team on a multi-year deal
With Harbaugh in the mix, the Chargers will be utilizing the run game even more. They have built a strong offensive line and signed a few veteran running backs to build out the team. One of them is Dobbins, who is coming off an Achilles injury but he has shown good progress in his recovery.
Dobbins showed great potential when he's been healthy and the Bolts can provide him a place to show out in a contract year. He does just that and gets to stay in Los Angeles long-term.
3. Chargers clinch playoff spot as a wild-card team
Los Angeles isn't likely to win the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs around but they will land a playoff spot. They have a fairly easy schedule that they should be able to take advantage of.
With Herbert and Harbaugh working in sync, the Bolts could be dangerous. They may be a little early in the rebuild but they find a way to get back to the postseason.
