Chargers News: All-Pro Former Bolt Makes Incredibly Optimistic Projection for 2024
How much can the 2024 Los Angeles Chargers, under the tutelage of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, improve over the 2023 L.A. vintage under ex-head coach Brandon Staley?
In a recent episode of the Chargers Unleashed podcast, ex-Bolts edge rusher Shawne Merriman predicted a mammoth improvement over the team's miserable 5-12 run in 2023.
“I think they’re going to do a lot of damage this year. I see them winning 12 games this year,” Merriman declared to hosts Jake Hefner and Dan Wolkenstein.
He went on to describe, in detail, how this wholly revamped club is going to be shifting its approach to pretty much everything surrounding Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.
“If you look at the offseason moves they’ve made right now, they’re making some identity moves, right?" Merriman noted. “This team has been lacking that for some time. Who are they? Are they a physical team?"
"Are they a speed team? Are they a finesse team? They have no identity," Merriman continued. "Look at Jim Harbaugh and the way they’re establishing what they’re trying to build now, they’re sending a message to everybody at AFC West. We’re gonna run the football. We’re gonna protect Justin Herbert. We’re gonna go out and get two running backs and Gus and JK. Dobbins.”
“I think they made so many moves to send a message to the AFC West in general, but also to the center thier identity. This is who we’re going to be, guys. We’re going to be a physical team. We’re running the ball. And then when we need to, we’ll throw the ball down the field.”
Merriman was a two-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowlers during his six seasons with the San Diego Chargers (from 2005-10). He finished up his career with the Buffalo Bills.
