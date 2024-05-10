Is Jim Harbaugh the Quarterback Whisperer the Chargers Have Been Missing?
The Los Angeles Chargers have arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert. Despite his getting injured in 2023, Herbert still put up 3,134 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.
Many have criticized Herbert for not showing up in games that truly matter, although he is generally in the top 10 when it comes to sheer stats. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh coming in, he could be the right coach that can truly bring the best out of Harbaugh and the additional quarterbacks on the roster.
Harbaugh was shown at rookie camp by longtime Chargers writer, Eric Smith. What is interesting about the video is Harbaugh working directly with second-year, Max Duggan. It appears the Bolts' new coach is working with the team on the finite fundamentals of footwork.
This might not seem at all shocking, but it is. Harbaugh is known for his meticulous nature, and he ensures that his signal callers will be at the top of their game. Granted, Easton Stick is the backup quarterback, but should he and Herbert be hurt — Duggan could be called into action.
Rare occurrences aside, Harbaugh has preached fundamentals in toughness in tons of interviews this offseason, and the video is a testament to that nature.
Working with second-year quarterback Duggan is fantastic, and it is believed that Harbaugh will be doing the same with Herbert when training camp starts. This is not to say Herbert has not been stellar so far, but he definitely benefits from the years of experience that Harbaugh will be able to impart to him.
With a new offensive line that includes No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt and Bradley Bozeman, Herbert might explode into being a top-five quarterback in the league — especially with the coaching he gets from Harbaugh.