Chargers News: Altered O-Line Hoping to Improve QB Protection in 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers have made their priorities on offense clear this offseason. They are building a balanced attack with a heavier focus on the run game, and a more physical team that can protect quarterback Justin Herbert.
They've shown this goal multiple times this offseason. They signed center Bradley Bozeman in free agency, and drafted offensive tackle Joe Alt No. 5 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite a glaring need for a wide receiver, they did opt to take Alt over a star WR prospect like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze. Alt is considered by many to be a generational offensive line prospect, making him worthy of the No. 5 pick, even with two great receivers also available.
These additions will join Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins, and Zion Johnson in forming what appears like it will be a much-improved offensive line. This will be key for protecting Herbert after the Chargers gave up 43 sacks in 2023. This was the 13th most in the NFL in 2023. The top offensive lines in the NFL allowed less than 40 or even 35 sacks in the season.
One of the most egregious occasions was against the Buffalo Bills in December of last year, when the Chargers allowed five sacks to the Bills in the loss.
With the Chargers re-forming their offensive line, they expect to play more physically, establish the run, and keep defenders away from Herbert. If successful, expect the Chargers to improve as a team next year.
