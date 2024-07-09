Chargers News: Davante Adams Fires Back At LA's Schedule Release
The Los Angeles Chargers schedule release has become one of the most popular annual traditions for the squad in recent years. However, not everyone was a fan of the video.
Division rival and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams roasted the Chargers for the way they featured him in their schedule release announcements. The Chargers have been known to roast their upcoming opponents in their schedule release video, especially the Raiders. In the video, the Chargers depicted the Raiders as clowns in jail. Along with the video, they also made a thread of every opponent as a different kind of pop tart. For the Raiders, they posted a picture of Davante Adams next to a box of pop tarts in the trash.
"There was a little trend a little bit ago where a few of the social media pages were posting some funny stuff when the schedule was releasing," Adams explained to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. "They posted me and then a trash can, the Chargers did. I thought about responding on social media to it and being funny there, but I figured it'd be better to beat their head in in real life."
Adams made sure to put the Chargers in their place, reminding them of how dominant he has been against them. Adams has faced the Chargers four times since joining the Raiders, and has gone for over 100 yards in three of those games. Overall, he has a total of 494 receiving yards and four touchdowns against the Chargers since joining the Silver and Black.
He did recognize that the social media is behind the video, and not the players. "It's not the players fault, they didn't have anything to do with the post," Adams added. "This is directed strictly toward the Chargers social media team, keep my name out your mouth."
The Raiders are set to face the Chargers to start the year in Week 1. Make sure to grab some popcorn for the rivalry game as the Chargers' secondary tries to contain Adams this time around.
