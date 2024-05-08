Chargers News: Fresh LA Addition Hoping to Make Instant Impact with Team
The Los Angeles Chargers have shown remarkable resilience during the offseason. Despite some significant injuries this season, the Bolts have managed to stay afloat and added some key pieces to the roster in all facets of their team.
One of the many additions to their squad is veteran center and former Baltimore Ravens Bradley Bozeman. The 29-year-old will join his third NFL team since entering the league in 2018. Although he is entering a new team, a family face-signed him after being released by the Panthers in mid-March, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz.
Hortiz wasted no time signing the lineman just five days after being released. Hortiz isn't the only familiar face, as his former offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, will run the offense in L.A. If there's one person on the team who is familiar with Roman's coaching style, it's Bozeman. In a recent press conference with the media, Bozeman detailed what the Bolts should expect from Roman's offense, per Chargers.com.
"He's definitely not afraid to run it," Bozeman said. "Third-and-12, if he feels like he can get the first down, he's going to run it. He's going to do what he needs to do. He's going to be balanced at the same time, but like I said he's not afraid to run the ball. OK, it's not successful this time, it's not the next, but three, four, five times in a row, it's going to hit."
"It's great," Bozeman continued. "Just the physicality and the mentality behind that is awesome. It's demoralizing to a defense. Whenever you're hitting 3, 4 yards a pop coming out of the gate, and then you turn those 3, 4′s into 5, 6, 8, 10 and then you're busting for 20 yards and touchdowns, that's really demoralizing for a defense. To have the opportunity to do that will be a great opportunity if we put in the right work."
Bozeman spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens from 2018-21. He was a sixth-round pick from Alabama. After four years in Baltimore, Bozeman signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2022 and a three-year, $18 million contract to stay in Carolina. He was released after the 2023 season with two years remaining on his deal.
The 29-year-old is ready to leave all that behind him and show the Bolts he is worth a starting spot. Bozeman added that he just wants to win in Los Angeles.
"I know they want to play high-caliber, winning football here, and that's exactly what I want to do," Bozeman said. "I want to win football games, I want to play to the best of my ability, and I want to put some great things on tape."
Bozeman could take over the starting center role with Corey Linsley's expected retirement due to a heart ailment he suffered in 2023.
