Chargers News: DL Free Agent Signing Ranked Among Most Important Bolts in 2024
Newly-acquired Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Poona Ford, signed to a steal of a deal on a one-year, $1.79 million contract, is considered by Daniel Popper of The Athletic to be the 20th-most important player on the Bolts heading into the 2024 season, Jim Harbaugh's debut at the helm of the program.
Popper notes that Ford's run with the Buffalo Bills was marred by DNP - CDs, as he was sat for 11 games (including the playoffs) when healthy. He appeared in just eight contests, and logged a scant 150 snaps. He is clearly raring for a rebound season with a revamped L.A. roster that's anxious to improve on his end of the field.
"He is in line for a significant role considering where the depth chart stands," Popper writes. "Morgan Fox is the only other experienced veteran on the interior defensive line. He has always been at his best when used in a rotational pass-rusher role — though he can play on early downs if necessary. Ford, meanwhile, had elite run-defending seasons earlier in his career in Seattle. He can play from multiple alignments. He can also rush the passer. He had at least 22 pressures in three straight seasons from 2020 to ’22, including a career-high 33 in 2021. The Chargers have more unknown quantities further down the depth chart. Otito Ogbonnia has played 326 career regular-season defensive snaps. Scott Matlock has played 226. Christopher Hinton has played 147. Justin Eboigbe, a fourth-round pick in April, is entering his rookie season. The Chargers are banking on a resurgent season from Ford."
