Chargers Sign Veteran Safety After Coming Out Of Retirement
The Los Angeles Chargers are building out their secondary fairly late into the offseason.
Per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Bolts are signing recently un-retired free agent safety Tony Jefferson.
Jefferson impressed Los Angeles staffers during an audition amidst the club's mandatory minicamp recently. He last played for the New York Giants, but enjoyed some of his most productive seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, with now-Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz then installed in that team's front office. With Hortiz serving as the Ravens' director of player personnel last season, a retired Jefferson served as a team scouting intern.
All-Pro Los Angeles safety Derwin James Jr. loved the prospect of Jefferson joining the club even prior to this announcement, per Schultz. James appreciated Jefferson's help in adjusting to the club's fresh defensive scheme under new coordinator Jesse Minter.
Jefferson, 32, played for the Arizona Cardinals, Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Giant from 2013-22. All told, across 113 games, he's logged 491 total tackles (370 solo), 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four interceptions, 27.5 stuffs, and 24 pass deflections.
Los Angeles had a pretty miserable defense last season. In 2023 under ex-defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, the 5-12 Bolts finished ranked 24th in points allowed, and 28th in yards allowed. This year, with Minter and a general Michigan Wolverines-centric staff in place (and new head coach Jim Harbaugh leading the overall charges), the team seem poised for some major improvements on that side of the field.
More Chargers: Jim Harbaugh Impressed With Team-First Mindset So Far in OTA's