Chargers News: LA Opted Not to Trade Down in Draft for Hilarious Reason
Word was swirling that Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz would be amenable to flipping the Los Angeles Chargers' top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the fifth selection, in favor of a later pick and more draft equity as they remodeled the club in Harbaugh's smashmouth image. Instead, L.A. stood pat and selected former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt (who, by the way, totally fits the aforementioned smashmouth image).
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bolts did indeed entertain some trade talks, but ultimately demurred.
Part of this seems to be due to the expectation that former Harbaugh charge JJ McCarthy, who helped steer the Michigan Wolverines to the CFP national championship this past season, would be available later in the draft for L.A. to pick. Instead, it became evident that he wouldn't last nearly that long.
“I think the phone won't be ringing as much as those teams [like the Chargers] hoped,” an NFC official noted prior to the start of the draft.
The Vikings drafted McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick, and while they did have trade discussions with Los Angeles (which in itself is a bit odd, given that the Chargers have a great quarterback, Pro Bowler Justin Herbert, already rostered), it appears that neither side was particularly amenable to getting a deal done. A front office exec speculated that, because the Vikings decided not to hire Harbaugh as their own head coach two years ago, Harbaugh could have been a bit bitter, which may have adversely impacted effective negotiations.
