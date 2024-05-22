Chargers News: First Glimpse of Rookie Receivers in LA Uniforms
Football season has arrived... kind of. Organized team activities (OTAs) are underway, and the NFLPA held its rookie premiere this past weekend in Los Angeles. The event is held to get all the rookies together and show them off in the jerseys they will rock for the first time in their pro careers. Top rookies, including two Los Angeles Chargers pass catchers, Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice, were in attendance.
The two sported powder blue for the first time. Check out how these guys look in their new colors.
The Chargers selected McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round and Rice with the No. 225 pick in the seventh round.
These two young pass catchers will have much to prove and could be vital for the offense right out of the gate. With the Chargers no longer having their veteran wide receivers in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, Rice and McConkey will need to step up to the plate in a significant way.
McConkey is coming off a solid junior season in Athens, Georgia, where he collected 30 receptions, 478 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Rice was splendid in Southern California. The 22-year-old recorded 37 receptions for 644 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games.
The Bolts will need all that and then some to become immediate contenders in the challenging AFC.
