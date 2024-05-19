Chargers News: Returning LA Coach Breaks Down Role on Jim Harbaugh's Staff
The Los Angeles Chargers completely retooled their coaching staff. It all started with the addition of highly coveted head coach Jim Harbaugh in Feb. From then on, he wasted no time bringing in his coaches from Michigan and others he believes will be vital to teaching his brand of football.
Among the coaches Harbaugh enlisted was Nick Hardwick, a former Charger legend and offensive lineman with a rich history with the team. Harbaugh bestowed upon him the assistant offensive line coach, entrusting him with elevating the team's offensive line performance.
Hardwick is ready for the challenge. He caught up with CBS Sports' Chris Hayre and what it means to him to be a part of the team he spent 11 seasons with.
"I'm super excited it feels so natural to be here to be welcome to the Chargers to be coaching," Hardwick said. "I just feels like I'm home."
This will be Hardwicks's first-ever coaching opportunity, and it will be with arguably the most accomplished coaches the league has to offer. The 42-year-old said he's honored to be a part of the staff, but knows it will take work.
"I got really nervous to be honest I saw my phone is at Jim Harbaugh and I don't get starstruck very easily, but it took my breath away," Hardwick said. "Because I realize this was real, that it was going to happen, and that the workload was going to be immense. It felt like I feel before I was a player heading into a season. You know you have a mountain to climb. It's going to be a ton of work. You're completely capable of doing it once you commit to it."
The Chargers and Hardwick certainly have a mountain to climb, but they'll look to do it so step by step.
The former third-round draft selection is a member of the club's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team and played a vital role in protecting two of the league's top passers of this century, Philip Rivers and Drew Brees.
