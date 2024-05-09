Chargers News: How Insider Feels About Jim Harbaugh's Decision to Draft 2 Michigan Alums
The Los Angeles Chargers executed a masterful draft, strategically addressing their apparent weaknesses. They didn't just patch up the issues, they meticulously selected players who perfectly align with their game plan.
To no one's surprise, the Chargers went with star offensive tackle from Notre Dame Joe Alt. It's in Jim Harbaugh's DNA to go with someone in the trenches. Another thing that didn't surprise anyone was Harbaugh selecting not one but two Michigan Wolverines. Harbaugh and the Bolts selected linebacker Junior Colson with the No. 69 overall pick in the draft in round three and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson with the No. 253 pick in the seventh round.
Some may call it biased, but others, including Chargers Wire's Alex Insdorf, call it an intelligent move. In grading each pick, Insdorf gave both picks an 'A' and said he views Colson as 'the best potential Michigan player fit of the entire draft.'
"The Chargers continued sticking close to consensus board rankings and extracting great value here with the selection of Colson," said Insdorf. "Some NFL reporters thought Colson could potentially sneak into the back of the first or second round prior to draft night, so getting him in the third is certainly close to a steal.
"Colson was the best potential Michigan player fit of the entire draft class," Insdorf wrote." He knows Jesse Minter's defense like the back of his hand and has the potential to be a true green-dot linebacker. With 80+ PFF coverage grades in recent seasons, he fixes a deficiency of the Chargers' current linebacker group with an older thumper in Denzel Perryman possibly starting."
As for Johnson, he may have some issues with drops, but Insdorf believes he could play a decent role in the powder blue.
Much in the same vein as the Rice selection before it, Harbaugh and Hortiz took the profile over the panache here," Insdorf wrote. "Johnson does have some drop issues and skills he needs to work on in terms of his route-running fluidity. But he was a hard worker at Michigan, both productive on offense and in the kicking game. In 2021, Johnson led Michigan in both receiving yards and punts blocked."
"For a Chargers roster that doesn't have many vertical deep threats on it, Johnson could end up playing that role decently early in LA as well," Insdorf noted.
Harbaugh choosing one of his former players was apparent. The question of how they'll fit in and if they will is a different discussion. One thing is for sure: Colson and Johnson have the advantage of having Harbaugh as their coach and know what it will take to succeed in his system.
