Chargers News: Los Angeles Extends Training Camp Invite to One-Time Bolt
A former 2022 Los Angeles Chargers training camp invitee (so, technically, a former Charger) has received another call.
According to ESPN Australia's Laurie Horesh, Aussie punter Ben Griffiths is heading back to Bolts' training camp for another shot at making the club's 53-man roster.
He initially played for Australian Football League's Richmond Football Club, after being the No. 19 pick in the country's 2009 draft. He retired from the AFL in 2018, accepting a scholarship to play for the USC Trojans as a punter (he had plenty of college eligibility, given that he had been playing Australian rules football professionally since he was 18).
After his USC tenure ended in 2021, Griffiths strived to make the NFL to no avail. He was the No. 9 pick by CFL club the Edmonton Elks instead.
Now, aged 32, he'll try once again to make an impact at the NFL level with the Bolts. The Chargers' current punter and holder is 28-year-old vet JK Scott, but it appears the team is at least open to some practice squad insurance.
It will be interesting to see how Griffiths will perform under new head coach Jim Harbaugh in training camp. And he'll have plenty of Cardinal and Gold fans rooting for his return to L.A., too.
More Chargers: Rookie Draft Pick Could Have Huge Fantasy Football Upside