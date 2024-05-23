Chargers News: How NCAA Pressure Compelled Jim Harbaugh’s LA Migration
Jim Harbaugh's journey from College Football Playoff national champion to Los Angeles Chargers prodigal son seems to have been compelled from a series of continuing NCAA punishments related to an ongoing sign-stealing investigation that threatened to impede much of a theoretical 2024 season return to the Michigan Wolverines, per John Talty of CBS Sports.
Per Talty, Harbaugh's lawyer Tom Mars was aware Harbaugh was destined to deal with a pair of NCAA Committee on Infractions hearings, which could yield a half-season suspension this fall (remember, he was already suspended for the last three regular season games of 2023).
"I will tell you this," Mars offered, "I told [Harbaugh agent] Don Yee and Jim as clearly as I could, more than once, more than twice, that in my opinion if he stayed at Michigan . . . the COI is going to punish Jim under the vicarious coaches' responsibility legislation, and he's dealing with a COI that's clearly manifested bias against him. He's going to sit out four games, maybe six, and whatever we do the COI is going to find him guilty."
Talty notes that, prior to Harbaugh's commitment to Los Angeles this offseason with the NCAA investigation swirling, Michigan tendered Harbaugh a five-season deal that would have paid him $11 million annually, which would have been the highest salary for a current college coach, in addition to incentive-laden bonus money.
"I think where the stumbling block came was trying to find the best way to handle any additional information from the second case we didn't know at the time of [contract] signing," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said.
