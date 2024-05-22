Charger News: NaVorro Bowman Details How He Was Able to Join Jim Harbaugh's Staff
The Los Angeles Chargers rehauled their coaching staff when Jim Harbaugh arrived in town. Many of the additions that Harbaugh made were understood. Adding his defensive right-hand man from Michigan, Jesse Minter, made total sense. Also, bringing back former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was necessary for rebuilding the run attack for the team.
Most additions were of coaches who have had a ton of experience at the collegiate and professional levels. However, one coach that was added did not have that same experience: NoVorro Bowman.
Bowman is a former All-Pro linebacker who has plenty of experience with Harbaugh, as he was coached by the man during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. Still, even with a familiarity with Harbaugh, that does not equate to being offered a high position on the Chargers coaching staff.
Bowman details how this came about, as he spoke to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com.
"I think I really just wanted to be around my kids and give them some time, take some weight off my wife and things like that," Bowman said. "I enjoyed it. As I was watching football, I literally wanted to give information to people that were doing things wrong.
"I called [Maryland Head Coach] [Mike] Locksley and he invited me up there with no hesitation," Bowman added. "I'm blessed to have had that opportunity."
Bowman figured out that his mindset on the game of football was leading to calling out errors in the team's fundamentals. He was then given a chance to be a defensive analyst for the University of Maryland Terrapins football program.
It didn't take long for Bowman to then hop from the collegiate level to the pros, as he met with Harbaugh and asked for a chance to join his staff.
"We had some showings in San Fran where Jim showed up," Bowman said. "I would throw it across his ear and see what he says. He was like, 'Yeah.' No hesitation.
"I got myself prepared and started in that year-and-a-half at Maryland, just started really understanding the coaching side and being prepared for when the opportunity presented itself," Bowman added. "I'm just blessed, man. Blessed to be here. Blessed for him to believe in me to do this job. I'm attacking it like I should."
Bowman was immediately vetted and added to the coaching staff under Harbaugh and is now coaching the position that he was so dominant at. Bowman should do wonders for Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Denzel Perryman, and newly acquired Junior Colson.
Bowman understands what it means to be a former player who has now transitioned to being a coach.
"You see the other side. As a player, you realize how much goes into it from a coaching perspective," Bowman said. "It just allowed me to understand that coaching is really all about servicing the players and being available to give them what they need so that they can go out there and mirror you, as a coach."
The Chargers' defense was underwhelming in the 2023 season, but with Bowman coaching up the pass rush — the team could return to proper form in 2024.