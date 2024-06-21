Chargers News: Is Justin Herbert Projected As A Fantasy QB1?
Pro Bowl Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert may have a rocket arm, but the 6-foot-6 former Oregon Duck is a bit of a health liability, and is somewhat at the whims of the constant sideline churn on L.A.'s sidelines, writes HC Green of The Huddle/USA Today.
"Based purely on talent, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is near the top of the heap, boasting plus athleticism, a great arm, and the confidence to attempt just about any throw. His numbers haven’t been as impressive."
Last year, Herbert regressed significantly as a passer for the 5-12 Chargers. In 2023, across just 13 games (he hurt his finger and was sidelined for the end fo the season), Herbert passed for a scant 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns (against seven interceptions) and a 64.1 quarterback rating. In 2021 during his lone Pro Bowl season, he logged 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Chargers. This year, he's got an (almost) entirely new coaching staff in place guiding him, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh and, from Herbert's perspective, offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
"A change in coaching, a change in offensive philosophy, and a change in personnel. Add it all up and it’s a lot to overcome for anyone, especially when you consider that Herbert has already seen his numbers trend in the wrong direction the past couple of years," Green cautions. "The optimistic viewpoint centers on Herbert’s skill set and a belief that you don’t pay a quarterback north of $50 million per season to have him throw 20 passes a game... While he’s best viewed as a QB2, Herbert carries viable upside. He may prove to be frustrating to play in fantasy, however."
