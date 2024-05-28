Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Poaches Another Former Wolverine for LA

Forever grateful for the last 3 life changing years @UMichFootball



3x BIG10 Champs

3 Wins vs OSU

Natty Champs

countless relationships & memories made



I’m thrilled to join Coach Harbaugh at the Chargers (Michigan West) as the Director of Football Logistics



