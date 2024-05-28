Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Poaches Another Former Wolverine for LA
Jim Harbaugh has struck again.
After nine largely successful years stewarding the University of Michigan Wolverines, the new Los Angeles Chargers head coach has been looking to reshape L.A into his own image this offseason. He's already brought over much of his CFP national championship-winning defensive staff.
Now, Harbaugh is porting over another ex-Wolverine, in the form of Director of Football Operations Christina DeRuyter. She took to her own X account to announce the move, noting that during her three years with the program, in addition to the national championship, Michigan claimed three Big 10 conference titles.
Praising the Bolts as "Michigan West," DeRuyter has revealed that she'll be signing on as the club's Director of Football Logistics.
DeRuyter played a pivotal role in the team's recruiting during her three-season tenure with the program, and the hope of course is that the same will continue at the pro level in Los Angeles.
In terms of the Harbaugh-induced Michigan mass exodus, the Chargers have brought on defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Michigan interim linebackers coach Rick Minter (Jesse's dad — who's the club's senior defensive analyst now), defensive line coach Mike Elston, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, edge specialist Dylan Roney and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.
