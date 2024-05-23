Chargers News: Joe Alt Had Hoped to be Drafted by AFC South Club
The Los Angeles Chargers' prized top draft pick, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt, seems to be acclimating well to life in Southern California.
Apparently, however, he was hoping to last a bit longer in the draft, according to Mark Craig of The Star Tribune. Alt had hoped to be picked by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 7 pick.
"I met with Coach Callahan down in Tennessee," Joe reflected of head coach Bill Callahan. "The biggest thing that hit me was it's very black-and-white in how he coaches. He laid out very specific things that he wants for me. It was a great coaching scheme and you know exactly what he wants and how to fix it if you do it wrong. All the visits I had, he was the best."
Instead, he went to the Chargers at No. 5. Callahan and co. had to pivot, selecting the second-most loved offensive tackle in the draft, now-former Alabama Crimson Tide OT JC Latham, Alabama.
Joe's father, John, was selected with the No. 21 pick out of Iowa exactly 40 years prior, and wound up making two Pro Bowls and earning one All-Pro Second Team selection, all during an exclusive run from 1984-96 with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I wasn't a very popular pick at the time," John said. "I guess tackles never are. Until you find out you need one."
Justin Herbert will sure appreciate Joe Alt's 6-foot-8, 322-pound frame in his corner.
