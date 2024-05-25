Chargers News: Justin Herbert Nets Surprisingly Good MVP Odds This Season
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will head into his fifth season in the league. Herbert has established himself as one of the most talented quarterbacks; however, he has yet to lead his team to success year after year.
With a new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, at the helm and a completely revamped coaching staff, the Chargers, led by Herbert, are determined to turn their fortunes around after a disastrous 2023 season. The question of whether this new leadership will translate into tangible success lingers, but the latest NFL MVP odds suggest a promising season for Herbert.
According to DraftKings, Herbert is tied for the sixth-shortest odds (+1500) to win NFL MVP.
Herbert is tied with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has the best odds at +600. Last season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took home MVP for the second time in his career. Herbert has the talent; however, the team's success is lacking.
Herbert has collected incredible numbers in four seasons, completing 1,613 passes, 66.6 completion percentage, 114 touchdowns, and 17,223 yards. However, he holds a 30-32 record in the games he's played.
The former No. 6 overall pick must win to be held in the standard of a Mahomes, Jackson, or even Josh Allen. Herbert has all the tools to lead the Chargers to success, but now it appears he has the coaching staff to take his game to the next level.
