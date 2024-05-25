Chargers News: Late-Round Draft Pick Has All the Earmarks of a Sleeper
The Los Angeles Chargers may have whiffed on their first round draft pick in 2023 when they selected receiver Quentin Johnston out of TCU with the No. 23 pick, but there's a chance they've found a diamond in the rough far later in the 2024 NFL Draft: ex-USC wideout Brenden Rice, who slipped to the seventh round, opines Shervon Fakhimi of ClutchPoints.
Fakhimi applauds Rice's versatility, as a plug-and-play option who can be slotted into a variety of positions in what could be a very different offense under Jim Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman.
Rice's quickness and athleticism could make him an intriguing slot receiver and allow him to pile on yardage.
As Fakhimi notes, Rice had an underwhelming run in college, first with Colorado, then with a crowded USC receiver room. His final tally across four NCAA seasons: a medicore 111 receptions for 1,821 total yards and 21 touchdowns.
Finally, the fact that the Chargers offloaded their top two veteran wideouts should help give Rice an opportunity to evolve into a potential target for Justin Herbert during his first pro season, contends Fakhimi. Time will tell.
