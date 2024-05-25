Chargers News: Justin Herbert Selected Early in 5-Season NFL Re-Draft
2021 Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler Justin Herbert, who's the third-highest paid player in the entire NFL at $52.5 million annually, remains one of the most intriguing, high-upside young pieces drafted across the league's past five years, cumulatively, opines Bryan Toporek of Bleacher Report.
In a cumulative, five-season re-draft exercise, Toporek still ranks the Bolts' signal caller as the sixth-best player across all combined drafts.
While winning the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, the 6-foot-6 Oregon product notched 4,336 total yards and 31 touchdowns (against 10 picks). He passed for a career-best 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns (against 15 interceptions) during the aforementioned 2021 Pro Bowl season. Across three consecutive seasons in his first four, he logged 4,000-plus passing yards.
This year, amidst an ailment-riddled run that saw him play just 13 of 17 contests, Herbert passed for a career-low 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns (against seven picks). Another big issue impeding him was a Week 3 injury to the team's No. 2 wide receiver at the time, Mike Williams, who was cut this offseason. L.A. is hoping that the signing of veteran wideout DJ Chark Jr. and the selection of ex-Georgia Bulldog pass catcher Ladd McConkey can help take the sting off the departures of Williams and Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.
