Chargers News: LA Officially Signs Later-Round Defensive Lineman Draft Pick
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Chargers finally inked one of their later draft picks, former Alabama Crimson defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, the team has announced on its official site. The Bolts selected the 6-foot-4, 297-pound All-SEC First Teamer No. 105 overall in the fourth round last month's 2024 NFL Draft, a bit higher than he had been generally expected to be selected.
There are concerns about his athleticism. He also is a bit of an injury red flag, having played just four contests in 2022 before incurring a neck injury, though he was healthy enough in 2023.
He's the first Alabama pick by the Chargers since their San Diego days, circa 2013. Per WVUA 23 Sports, Eboigbe's four-year contract with the club could pay him as much $4,859,012, though just $839,012 is guaranteed.
It seems likely he will begin his pro career as a reserve behind defensive tackle Poona Ford.
More Chargers: Where Los Angeles Ranks in Strength of Schedule This Year