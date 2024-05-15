Chargers News: LA Set to Face Off Against Revamped AFC North Squad in Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers' official 17-game schedule may not be revealed until this evening, but at least one piece of the puzzle has fallen into place.
For their Week 3 matchup this fall, Los Angeles is set to travel to the Northeast, to face off against Mike Tomlin's new-look Pittsburgh Steelers, reports Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh has made some major changes at the most important position in the game. The Steelers offloaded 2023 starter Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The team then acquired former Chicago Bears starting signal caller Justin Fields, shipping out a 2025 sixth round draft selection (which has the possibility of converting into a fourth rounder depending on playing time). The Steelers next added former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who's expected to start over Fields at the beginning of the year, despite being pretty over the hill.
The Bolts, meanwhile, have changed a lot of the pieces around their quarterback this year, but will certainly be retaining Justin Herbert's services under center heading into the fall. L.A. shipped out its two most productive receivers, shored up on quarterback protection in the draft, and is looking to bolster its run game in its first season with Jim Harbaugh at the helm.
