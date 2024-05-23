Chargers News: LA's Remaining Offseason Workout Program Dates Revealed
The new-look Jim Harbaugh-era Los Angeles Chargers, now in their El Segundo practice facility, are already deep into their OTAs this week.
ESPN recently broke down the Bolts' lingering OTA and minicamp dates this offseason.
The first day of the club's offseason kicked off on April 2. The team ran its voluntary minicamp from April 22-24.
At present, Los Angeles is a few days into its OTA workouts. After kicking things off Monday, from May 20-21, the Chargers enjoyed a day off Wednesday, before the action resumes (briefly) on May 23. L.A. will next work out between May 29-31 under Harbaugh, before finally wrapping things up from June 4-7.
Things get a bit more serious after that. Los Angeles will log a mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.
Harbaugh joins the Chargers, where he once suited up as a veteran quarterback late into his playing career, as one of the most well-regarded (and outspoken) head coaches in all of football, fresh off claiming the College Football Playoff national championship with the University of Michigan Wolverines.
He and new general manager Joe Hortiz are the biggest fresh acquisitions of this franchise's offseason so far, though they've already made their presence felt with a series of moves in service of a "smash mouth" approach.
