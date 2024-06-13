Chargers News: Surprise WR Became Justin Herbert's Top Target During First Minicamp Day
The Los Angeles Chargers are winding down their mandatory minicamp, and while that's underway, relationships are unfolding. A key to a good team is chemistry and camaraderie, and that's ever so important between the quarterback and his offensive weapons.
Quarterback Justin Herbert lost most of his offensive weapons, but the front office did a good job finding their replacements. One player who has already left a mark on Herbert is rookie Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
McConkey and Herbert have showcased their chemistry thus far as Chargers.com's Eric Smith detailed their latest show in minicamp.
"As for Herbert's favorite target Tuesday, that seemed to be rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey," Smith wrote.
"Herbert had eight total reps in 11-on-11 drills midway through practice, with five of those plays being passes. McConkey caught two of them as he continued to show a strong rapport with No. 10.
The Bolts second-round pick later caught two other passes in full-team drills, both of which came when McConkey was working over the middle of the field."
The Chargers selected McConkey with the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although he is a rookie, he played for one of the best college programs in the country and is better prepared than most for the rigors of the NFL.
Building up chemistry for a stretch of the NFL season will be challenging, but things look like they may work out between Herbert and his new favorite target. McConkey has some nig shoes to fill with the loss of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams; however, they will be in good hands under Herbert and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
