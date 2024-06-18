Chargers News: Trade Pitched to Offload Veteran Defender
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season with a rejuvenated focus. The Bolts have a new coaching team led by head coach Jim Harbaugh. The excitement for what the Chargers could do this upcoming season couldn't be more palpable.
The Chargers are brimming with anticipation for the upcoming season, and despite the numerous changes they've navigated, they stand strong with one of their seasoned leaders, Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa, at the helm.
The Chargers restructured Bosa's contract this offseason to use the money to sign free-agent players. It wasn't an easy move for Bosa, but he did what was better for the team. However, if the Bolts eventually decide to move on from Bosa, it could be all for nothing. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed eight shocking trades that could shift the NFL landscape. He listed the Bolts getting rid of Bosa, moving him to AFC contender the Buffalo Bills, for the relatively cheap price of a 2025 third round pick.
"The AFC East has belonged to the Bills in recent years—the team has won the division each of the past four seasons. But after what seems to some a shaky offseason, it appears Buffalo's stranglehold on the AFC East may have loosened," Davenport wrote.
"Much has been made of the team's situation at wide receiver after the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis," Davenport added. "But the Bills have a potential weakness on defense as well. Only one player for Buffalo eclipsed 10 sacks last season—edge-rusher Leonard Floyd, who is now in San Francisco. Buffalo's projected starters on the edge (Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa) combined for just 11.5 sacks a year ago.
"Making a deep postseason run isn't going to be easy if the team can't pressure the likes of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs or Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Let alone Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets inside their own division," Davenport noted.
Losing Bosa would be a massive blow for the Chargers, but in hindsight, it could be a logical move. Bosa has yet to play the past 10 games in the back-to-back season. If it's not one thing, it's another for the four-time Pro Bowler. There's no denying his talent. However, there's also no denying his inability to stay healthy.
Whether this trade takes place or not, Bosa could be on the move this season or next offseason. The Bolts selected the 28-year-old with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
He's done great work for the Bolts, but his health has clearly been a major negative for a team trying to turn its fortunes around.
