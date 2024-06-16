Chargers News: Pro Bowler Provides Major Update on Health
The Los Angeles Chargers were decimated by injuries last season. Many of their key players were out for an extended period of time, which was a big part of why their season turned upside down quickly. One key player who missed most of the season was Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa.
Bosa is coming off another season in which he failed to play more than 10 games. Due to injuries, it was a rather disappointing season for Bosa. However, as of June, Bosa is feeling well. Bosa told the media, including Chargers.com editorial director Eric Smith, that he's feeling healthy after suffering a foot injury last season.
"All of those things are good," said Bosa. "It's nice to be feeling better heading into Year 9 than you have maybe five or six years ago.
"I'm grateful that I feel this way," Bosa later added. "A nice, ripe 28 [years old]. Not too old yet. I'm just excited."
Bosa is ready to show that he is one of the best edge rushers this league has to offer, and when he is healthy, he certainly is. We just haven't been able to see that lately. Nonetheless, it's clear the Chargers still believe in his ability, and he wants to be in L.A. as he restructured his contract at the start of the new league year.
The Chargers are taking somewhat of a gamble on the 28-year-old as they chose him over the offensive prowess of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Edge rushers are essential to a great team, and if Bosa can show he is still that, then it'd be all worth it.
A new defensive coordinator, head coach, and some new pieces should rejuvenate the four-time Pro Bowler. If he can stay healthy, the rest will take care of itself.
More Chargers: Update on Multiple Offensive Pieces