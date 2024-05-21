Chargers Veteran LB Compares Jim Harbaugh to... Will Ferrell?
New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is already making quite the impression on some Bolts incumbents.
Linebacker Denzel Perryman was initially drafted by the Chargers with the No. 48 pick in the second round out of Miami in 2015. He played with the Bolts from 2015-20, then linked up with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans from 2021-23. He returns to the Bolts on a one-season, $3 million deal.
The 5-foot-11, 207-pound Perryman is relishing his tenure with Harbaugh so far, writes Khris Rhim of ESPN.
“My first impression of Jim Harbaugh," Perryman said. "I hope I don’t get in trouble for this, but he reminds me of Will Ferrell.”
Especially across his last two head coaching stints — a four-year run with the San Francisco 49ers and a nine-year tenure with the Michigan Wolverines — Harbaugh has developed a (not undeserved) reputation as an outspoken, voracious character in pressers and locker rooms alike.
Harbaugh has also backed up all that talk with a lot of winning. He led San Francisco to playoff appearances in three of his four years there, including one Super Bowl berth (where he lost to his brother John's Baltimore Ravens), and last season helped bring the Wolverines the CFP national championship.
