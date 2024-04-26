Chargers News: Offensive Line To Get Reconfigured With Addition Of Joe Alt
Just one day into the ongoing NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers are undergoing a sea change in new head coach Jim Harbaugh's image.
Instead of opting to equip Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert with a starry wide receiver like Malik Nabers (who went sixth to the New York Giants) or Rome Odunze (who fell to ninth, where he was scooped up by the Chicago Bears with their second pick in the top 10), Harbaugh's Chargers selected Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt.
The two-time All-American's addition is going to have a ripple effect on LA's offensive line right away.
According to Dylan Hernández of The Los Angeles Times, Harbaugh has always relied on a tough O-line on his teams, from his days leading the Stanford Cardinal, to his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, to finally his run with the Michigan Wolverines.
Former All-Pro Rashawn Slater will start at left tackle, Hernández reports, while Alt (who played at left tackle all throughout college), will move to right tackle.
“Whatever coaches want,” Alt said of where he played.
2023 Chargers right tackle Trey Pipkins III is expected to be shifted to guard.
“We’re gonna play the best five [offensive linemen] that we have on the team,” Harbaugh indicated. “I would predict that there’s a spot for Pipkins.”
Harbaugh, meanwhile, was excited about what he called Alt's "freaky" athleticism and size (he's listed at 6'9" and 321 pounds).
