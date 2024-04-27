Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Drafts Michigan Comrade With No. 69 Pick In Third Round
The Los Angeles Chargers are continuing their youth movement rebrand with their second draft pick of the night.
After trading up to draft Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 selection in the second round, the Bolts have opted to stay put in the third.
With the No. 69 pick in the third round, Jim Harbaugh is reuniting with one of his College Football Playoff national champion players, linebacker Junior Colson.
Here's a highlight reel, via Bleacher Report Gridiron's official X account:
Colson, 21, was a two-time All-Big Ten Second Teamer during his tenure with Michigan. Last fall, he was honored with the Lott Trophy. Last year during Michigan's undefeated 15-0 run to the title, the 6'3", 247-pound Colson recorded 95 total tackles (44 solo, 51 assisted) and two pass deflections.
Colson's addition marks the third pick by the Bolts thus far, in the first draft of Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz's tenure. On Thursday, Los Angeles selected another Big Ten product, Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle, with the fifth pick in the first round. Together, this initial triumvirate of Alt, McConkey and now Colson represents a tough, resilient, distinctively Harbaugh-flavored start to the draft.
LA is now done drafting for the day (barring any late trades), but has several picks ahead of it when Day 3 of the draft kicks off tomorrow at noon.
