Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Rationalizes Joe Alt Draft Decision
The Los Angeles Chargers made their first round draft pick in new head coach Jim Harbaugh's image on Thursday, using the No. 5 selection on 6'9", 321-pound Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.
After the pick happened, LA's new head explained his decision to select the star offensive tackle, rather than giving Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert another weapon to pass to, writes Dylan Hernández of The Los Angeles Times.
“He’s there every day, he’s there every game,” Harbaugh said. “That tells me he’s a competitor.”
“Competitors welcome,” Harbaugh said. “Any country in the world, any state in our country, any team — competitors welcome.”
In picking Alt and prioritizing defense, despite fielding a roster currently bereft of proven wideout talent, the Chargers passed up the opportunity to select two of the top three wide receiver prospects in the draft in LSU receiver Malik Nabers (who was picked sixth by the New York Giants) and Washington's Rome Odunze (picked No. 9 by the Chicago Bears).
“I know the questions are going to come up and you’re going to say, ‘What about a weapon?’” Harbaugh said. “Offensive linemen, we look at as weapons. That group, when we talk about attacking and we talk about attacking on offense, offensive line is the tip of the spear.”
Two current Chargers coaches under Harbaugh worked directly with Alt: safeties coach Chris O’Leary has served with the Fighting Irish for the last six years before jumping to the Bolts, while defensive line coach Mike Elston roamed the sidelines for Notre Dame when Alt was a freshman.
“So we had the kind of intel is best to have, people that were right inside the building, who were there with him every single day,” Harbaugh explained.
